llinois Community College Bachelor's Degree Bill Stalls Amid Equity Concerns

A legislative initiative backed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that would allow community colleges to offer four-year bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields has temporarily stalled in the state's General Assembly, with lawmakers raising concerns about potential impacts on minority-serving institutions.

The bill, which was one of Gov. Pritzker's top legislative priorities announced in his February State of the State address, failed to advance from the House Higher Education Committee before Friday's deadline for most non-spending bills.

Rep. Katie Stuart, who chairs the committee, declined to call House Bill 3717 for a vote, though she indicated the legislation may still have a path forward this session.

"I don't think around here anything's really ever dead, and I think there's a path forward," Stuart told reporters following last Wednesday's committee hearing.

Stuart, whose district includes Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, expressed specific concerns about how the proposed expansion might affect institutions that primarily serve minority students, such as Northeastern Illinois University and Chicago State University.

"If we're not careful about what programs are allowed, that it could collapse the existing programs in those institutions, collapse their student base, and just make them not able to be operational," Stuart explained. "And then we wouldn't have a four-year institution serving those communities."

This sentiment reflects growing concerns in higher education about maintaining equitable access while expanding educational options, particularly when considering the vital role that historically minority-serving institutions play in providing educational pathways for underrepresented populations.

The governor's proposal, introduced as House Bill 3717 by Rep. Tracy Katz Muhl, aims to make bachelor's degrees more affordable and accessible, particularly in rural areas where four-year universities may not have a significant presence.

"With lower tuition rates and a greater presence across the state — especially in rural areas — community colleges provide the flexibility and affordability students need," Pritzker said when introducing the initiative. "This is a consumer-driven, student-centered proposal that will help fill the needs of regional employers in high-need sectors and create a pathway to stable, quality jobs for more Illinoisans."

The bill would allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in select fields, provided the college's board of trustees demonstrates the program would address an "unmet workforce need" in their service area and that the institution possesses adequate resources and expertise to sustain the program.

Following last week’s committee hearing, a coalition of presidents from several public and private universities in Illinois, including Chicago State and Northeastern Illinois University, released a statement acknowledging their concerns while expressing willingness to find a compromise.

The university leaders noted they were concerned about "duplicating efforts and increasing costs at a time of limited resources," but added they are "encouraged by negotiations and remain committed to working collaboratively to build a higher education ecosystem that serves all of our students and employers."

Despite missing the committee deadline, both Rep. Stuart and the governor's office expressed optimism about reaching a compromise that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.

