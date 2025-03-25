Virginia Community Colleges End DEI Initiatives Following Federal Mandate

In a significant policy shift affecting higher education in Virginia, the state's 23 community colleges must now ensure all programs and practices comply with new federal regulations that effectively terminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across these institutions.

The Virginia Community College System's State Board recently passed a resolution responding to President Donald Trump's executive order targeting DEI programs, which were originally established to address historical inequities and discrimination that have traditionally limited opportunities for minorities and women in higher education.

According to the March 20 resolution, the directive impacts numerous operational areas including admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, administrative support, discipline, and graduation ceremonies.

The Trump Administration has issued warnings to colleges and universities nationwide that continuing race-based decision-making could jeopardize federal funding—a critical resource many institutions depend on for Pell Grants and federal student loan programs.

"Adopting a resolution to affirm our values and compliance with recent guidance on discrimination and merit-based opportunity and amending language in our policies and strategic plan are critical necessary actions to ensure federal funding for Virginia's Community Colleges is not compromised," said VCCS State Board Chair Terri Thompson.

The resolution further directs Virginia's community colleges to avoid implementing workarounds to the new regulations and to terminate relationships with third-party organizations that assist in facilitating race-conscious policies.

The board's decision has prompted several revisions to the system's strategic plan, including the elimination of a goal to increase full-time faculty and staff diversity by 5% by 2030. Additionally, the system's advisory council previously focused on "diversity, equity, inclusion and culture" has been renamed to emphasize a "culture of care and success."

VCCS Chancellor David Doré maintains that these changes do not affect the system's core mission of providing educational opportunities and skills development to enhance students' lives and strengthen communities.

The policy reversal has generated divided responses along political lines. Democratic Delegate Michael Jones of Richmond has called for the board to reverse its decision, arguing that VCCS' diversity policies help ensure minorities who have faced systemic racism have equal opportunities.

"It bothers me when people come up to me (and say), 'I don't see race,'" Jones told a local news station. "You need to see race because when you see race you will understand and see the obstacles that I had to face, the challenges I had to overcome, just simply being born the color that I am into the system or the country that I was born in."

Meanwhile, Republican legislators have applauded the board's decision. Delegate Mike Cherry described the community college system as an "important link" in Virginia's higher education offerings, particularly for first-generation and working adult families.

"Ending the divisiveness of DEI programs at VCCS and all public colleges and universities allows them to stay focused on one of their main objectives, which should be making a college degree attainable and affordable for all Virginians, and I support their decision," Cherry stated.

Delegate Tom Garrett, who previously introduced proposals to amend the Virginia Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on race and sex, added: "We need to be aware of the negative impacts of our past mistakes, but (also) that we do not correct those going forward by considerations for promotion and opportunity beyond merit and one's ability to serve their community."

The policy change comes amid broader national debates about the role and future of DEI initiatives in higher education, with institutions across the country grappling with similar mandates that could reshape campus diversity efforts for years to come.

On Tuesday, a group of students and faculty at Virginia Tech staged a protest to amid speculation that the school's board of visitors were planning to do away with its DEI office.