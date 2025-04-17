Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College Wins 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

Walter Hudson
Apr 17, 2025

In a testament to how community colleges can transform lives and regional economies, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College has been named the winner of the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's most prestigious recognition for community colleges.

The rural college earned the $700,000 top prize by demonstrating exceptional student outcomes, particularly in graduation rates and economic mobility for graduates.

Southwest Wisconsin Tech has established itself as a national model through its remarkable 54% graduation rate—nearly 20 percentage points above the national community college average of 35%. The college has achieved these results while serving many lower-income students, showing how intentional support systems can close equity gaps in higher education.

"Their emphasis on work-based learning and hands-on training in every program shows how an engaging, high-quality education can change lives while strengthening a regional economy," said Aspen Prize co-chair Tim O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Graham Holdings Co.

What sets Southwest Wisconsin Tech apart is its mission-driven approach captured in the promise to "never graduate anyone into poverty." This commitment has led the college to restructure or replace programs to align with living-wage careers in the region.

The economic impact is clear. Five years after completion, Southwest Wisconsin Tech graduates earn nearly $14,000 more than the average new hire in the region.

The college isn't resting on its laurels. College leaders are working to raise their graduation rate to an ambitious 70% through multiple strategies, including ensuring every student develops a career-aligned success plan with appropriate support to complete their program.

Faculty at Southwest Wisconsin Tech regularly assess student learning outcomes and adjust instruction to ensure better results each semester, embedding a culture of continuous improvement throughout the institution.

This approach demonstrates how a rural college with modest resources can implement transformative reforms that deliver outstanding results for students and employers alike.

The Aspen Institute also recognized two community colleges with excellent workforce and transfer practices as Finalists with Distinction: San Jacinto College (Texas) and South Puget Sound Community College (Washington). Each will receive $100,000.

Wallace State Community College-Hanceville (Alabama) received the Rising Star award and $100,000 for significant improvements in student outcomes.

Rounding out the top 10 finalists were Georgia Highlands College, Moorpark College (California), Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Northwest Vista College (Texas), Seminole State College of Florida, and UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ.

"The ten finalists for the 2025 Aspen Prize demonstrate what's possible when community colleges are deeply committed to student success," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. "Each of these institutions has taken scaled, innovative approaches to better outcomes, from improving completion rates to making sure credentials lead to good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers."

Since its creation in 2010, the Aspen Prize has recognized community colleges that demonstrate outstanding performance in student learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor's attainment, and employment and earnings after graduation—with special attention to equity across all outcome areas.

As community colleges nationwide face enrollment challenges and questions about their value proposition, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College offers a compelling example of how these institutions can serve as engines of opportunity and economic mobility.

Community Colleges
