



A national partnership between the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) and the National Head Start Association (NHSA) is creating powerful educational opportunities for both young children and their parents through the innovative "Kids on Campus" initiative.

The recently released Year One Annual Report details how the five-year project aims to establish at least 50 Head Start childcare centers on community college campuses by 2030, addressing two critical challenges simultaneously: the need for high-quality early childhood education and the barriers that prevent many student parents from completing their degrees.

"This partnership addresses two glaring yet severely overlooked problems," said Steve Jurch, ACCT Center for Policy and Practice Associate Vice President. "While many parents are enrolling at community colleges, now comprising more than 20% of all students, more than half are not completing credentials. A lack of affordable and accessible childcare is a leading reason."

The multigenerational approach is showing encouraging early results. The report indicates that 87 community colleges and 98 Head Start programs across 27 states have already engaged with Kids on Campus, with 18 potential partnerships identified. Two new partnerships launched in Fall 2024, with a third set to open in spring 2025.

These partnerships create mutual benefits for colleges and Head Start programs. Colleges gain expert partners who operate on-site child care without taking on budgetary burdens, while parenting students receive free, high-quality care for their children. Head Start programs, meanwhile, often receive free or reduced rent, allowing them to enhance their services.

"The simplicity and importance of the concept have made this possible," said Victoria Jones, NHSA Senior Director of Data. "Head Start programs and community colleges are remarkably similar in their activities and roles as pillars in their communities, providing students with high-quality education and comprehensive support."

The report highlights successful implementations, including the partnership between Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start and Springfield Technical Community College in Massachusetts, which opened in September 2024. This program provides affordable early learning to families while supporting STCC students in early childhood education, who gain valuable hands-on experience.

Similarly, Howard Community College in Maryland partnered with the Community Action Council of Howard County to revitalize its on-campus Children's Learning Center, addressing the growing need for affordable childcare for students juggling education and family responsibilities.

Research underscores the potential impact of these initiatives. Over half of the 3.14 million undergraduate student parents are enrolled at community colleges. Despite 77% being employed and 85% applying for financial aid, many experience financial hardship: 29% report food insecurity, and 28% would struggle to afford an emergency expense of $500.

"Big initiatives take time to grow and blossom," said ACCT Vice President Carrie Warick-Smith. "During Year One, we've sown the seeds of progress. Over the next several years, Kids on Campus will continue to push our initiative forward."

The project is supported by a coalition of foundations committed to educational equity, including ECMC Foundation, Imaginable Futures, Lumina Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Trellis Foundation, Crimsonbridge Foundation, and Seldin Haring-Smith Foundation.