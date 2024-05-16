Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FAMU Deploys Independent Investigation into Donation, Announces Interim VP for University Advancement

Johnny Jackson
May 16, 2024

Dr. Donald PalmDr. Donald PalmThe Florida A&M University Board of Trustees voted during a May 15 meeting to conduct an independent investigation into the handling of a $237.75 million gift. 

FAMU received the gift — a donation to support of student success initiatives and athletics — from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Gerami, a Texas hemp farmer and the founder of Batterson Farms Corp. But the university paused moving forward after board members, alumni and others expressed reservations about the May 4 donation, which drew national attention as one of the largest ever for one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities.

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson also announced the resignation of Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, during the recent board meeting.

Friday-Stroud served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation. She resigned to return full-time to her other role as dean of the School of Business and Industry. Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Palm is expected to step in to serve as the interim vice president for university advancement.

FAMU trustee Belvin Perry praised Friday-Stroud, who presided over record numbers in giving but previously expressed her desire to return to the School of Business and Industry full-time. The university reported that Friday-Stroud and her fundraising team have raised $75.3 million in cash and $10.7 million in pledges since July 1, 2020.

“Nobody has raised the kind of money she has,” said Perry. “I just want to thank her as we move forward for the outstanding job she has done.”

Friday-Stroud’s interim replacement served as vice president/provost at Virginia State University before returning to FAMU, where until 2016, he was associate provost for undergraduate studies and a tenured professor in the FAMU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health.

Suggested for You
Joe Biden
HBCUs
Virginia State University May Not Host Oct. 1 Presidential Debate
Show, from left, are: Jacqueline Jones, dean of Morgan State University's School of Global Journalism & Communication; Kali-Ahset Amen, executive director of the Center for Journalism & Democracy; Jah'I Selassie, the editor-in-chief at The Spokesman; Milton Kent, professor of practice at Morgan State University and faculty advisor at The Spokesman; Lillian Stephens, managing editor at The Spokesman; and DeWayne Wickham, dean emeritus and director of the Center for New Media & Strategic Initiatives at Morgan State.
HBCUs
Inaugural Newsroom Innovation Challenge Supports 10 HBCU Student Newsrooms
Dr. Larry Robinson
HBCUs
FAMU Pauses Process for $237.75M Gift
Shirley T. Frye and Henry E. Frye
HBCUs
Legends Henry and Shirley Frye Honored with Renaming of A&T Building
Related Stories
Joe Biden
HBCUs
Virginia State University May Not Host Oct. 1 Presidential Debate
R
HBCUs
Morehouse College Prepares for Possible Protests
Show, from left, are: Jacqueline Jones, dean of Morgan State University's School of Global Journalism & Communication; Kali-Ahset Amen, executive director of the Center for Journalism & Democracy; Jah'I Selassie, the editor-in-chief at The Spokesman; Milton Kent, professor of practice at Morgan State University and faculty advisor at The Spokesman; Lillian Stephens, managing editor at The Spokesman; and DeWayne Wickham, dean emeritus and director of the Center for New Media & Strategic Initiatives at Morgan State.
HBCUs
Inaugural Newsroom Innovation Challenge Supports 10 HBCU Student Newsrooms
Dr. Larry Robinson
HBCUs
FAMU Pauses Process for $237.75M Gift
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, School of Social Work
Virginia Commonwealth University
Child Development Specialist IV
San Diego Community College District
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Instructional Administrative Assistant
State Center Community College District
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Laboratory Instructor in Biological Sciences
Dartmouth College
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics