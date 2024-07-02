Cheyney University Comes Off Probation

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has been removed from probation.

Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) announced that the historically Black university reclaimed its standing June 27 with the accreditation association, which found that the university successfully met standards regarding ethics and integrity, students learning design and delivery, and financial planning compliance.

“This reaffirmation of accreditation by MSCHE validates our unwavering commitment to academic and operational excellence,” said university officials. “It also reinforces our view that an accreditation process must be fair and transparent for all institutions of higher education, including HBCUs.”

Cheyney officials said the decision is consistent with the assessment of three separate MSCHE-appointed peer evaluator teams that visited Cheyney’s campus between February 2023 and April 2024 and formally reported that Cheyney appears to meet the Commission’s Standards of Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation.

Cheyney is expected to submit a customary monitoring report, due March 1, 2025. The university’s next evaluation in the eight-year accreditation cycle is in 2030-31.