Once-Troubled Knoxville College to Reapply for Accreditation

Knoxville College is reportedly ready to reapply for accreditation to the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS).

The news comes after Leonard L. Adams Jr.’s announcement that he would step down from his role as president of the historically Black college, described as a transformative chapter for the college and its progress.

Knoxville College, founded in 1875, lost its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 1997 due to years of declining enrollment and administrative challenges.

Bowie said the college is ready now to reapply for accreditation, thanks in part to Adams.

"Under his leadership, Knoxville College has made significant strides towards fully reopening and achieving our long-term goals including Board approval of the TRACS accreditation package, said Dr. Michael Bowie, chair of the school's board of trustees. “We are profoundly grateful for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."



