Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting

Tuskegee University has closed its campus from outsiders and fired its security chief in the wake of a mass shooting that disrupted homecoming festivities last weekend.

An 18-year-old who was not a Tuskegee University student was killed, and 16 others were injured.

"The Tuskegee University community is heartbroken by what happened on our campus Sunday morning," said Dr. Mark Brown, president and CEO of the historically Black university founded by Booker T. Washington.

Speaking at a press conference late Monday, Brown said that no one will be allowed on the Tuskegee campus without authorized permission or a school-issued identification badge, he said. The university –a popular tourist spot, routinely draws thousands of individuals to the area each year.

“Tuskegee University is no longer an open campus," Brown said. "Effective immediately, we require IDs for everyone to be displayed to enter campus and worn at all times while on campus."

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody while trying to leave the campus after the shooting and faces federal charges of possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.