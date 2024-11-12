Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Tuskegee Increase Campus Security in Wake of Mass Shooting

Walter Hudson
Nov 12, 2024

Tuskegee University has closed its campus from outsiders and fired its security chief in the wake of a mass shooting that disrupted homecoming festivities last weekend.Dr. Mark BrownDr. Mark Brown

An 18-year-old who was not a Tuskegee University student was killed, and 16 others were injured.

"The Tuskegee University community is heartbroken by what happened on our campus Sunday morning," said Dr. Mark Brown, president and CEO of the historically Black university founded by Booker T. Washington.

Speaking at a press conference late Monday, Brown said that no one will be allowed on the Tuskegee campus without authorized permission or a school-issued identification badge, he said. The university –a popular tourist spot, routinely draws thousands of individuals to the area each year. 

“Tuskegee University is no longer an open campus," Brown said. "Effective immediately, we require IDs for everyone to be displayed to enter campus and worn at all times while on campus."

Jaquez Myrick, 25, of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken into custody while trying to leave the campus after the shooting and faces federal charges of possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.

Suggested for You
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Tmcf Ceo Impact Awards 10 8 24 1024x768
HBCUs
Kresge Foundation Commits $2 Million to Support Detroit Students who Plan to Attend an HBCU
John Pierre
Leadership & Policy
Forging Strategic Partnerships
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Related Stories
Th (6)
HBCUs
Gunfire Kills One and Injures Others at Tuskegee University's Homecoming
Oif
HBCUs
Fire Destroys Historic Building at Knoxville College
Lester Mc Corn4web
HBCUs
Dr. Lester McCorn Selected to Lead Paine College
Dr. Michael Lomax, president and CEO of United Negro College Fund (UNCF), presents award to Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
HBCUs
UNCF Honors Maryland Governor Wes Moore
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Tenure-Track Faculty/Associate Director in Iowa Testing Programs
The University of Iowa College of Education
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Manager, Broadcast Services
Mt. San Antonio College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers