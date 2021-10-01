Nick Cannon Cancels HBCU Students' Debt

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Oct 1, 2021

Nick Cannon, photographed by David ShankboneNick Cannon, photographed by David ShankboneCelebrity Nick Cannon surprised seven historically Black college and university (HBCU) students on The Nick Cannon Show when, he paid off the entirety of their student debt.

“Once you earn your college degree, we’re wiping out your personal student debt—every single penny,” said Cannon.

The students, from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University and HBCUs across the nation, were gifted hundreds of thousands of dollars through Cannon’s partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

On average, Black college graduates owe $25,000 more in student loan debt than their white peers, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Cannon is himself a graduate of Howard University. He said that HBCUs have “played a pivotal role in developing the brightest minds and influencers of our time.”

Related Stories
Rutgers University in New Jersey
News Roundup
Rutgers Commits to University Climate Action Plan
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America
News Roundup
Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges
Richard Schulte, an attorney representing former athletes in a lawsuit against The Ohio State University.
Sports
New Survey Indicates Over 25% of Student Athletes Experience Sexual Abuse on Campus
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Health and Counseling Center - Counselor
St. Lawrence University
Assistant Professor of Forest Genetics/Genomics
Michigan State University
Assistant Professor of Science Education
University of Memphis
Language and Literacy Faculty Position at Georgia
Georgia State University
Provost
Valencia College
Assistant Professor of Literacy
University of Memphis
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More