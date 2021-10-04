Howard University and Netflix Create Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship

Liann Herder
Oct 4, 2021

Chadwick BosemanChadwick BosemanHoward University and Netflix have teamed up to offer a $5.4 million endowed scholarship in memory of Chadwick A. Boseman, actor, director, writer, and producer. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will cover the full cost of four-years of attendance at the historic Black college.

Boseman was a Howard alum, and "this scholarship embodies his love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students," said Howard president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.

" am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift," said Frederick.

The first scholarship will be awarded this fall. 

