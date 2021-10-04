Broward College Receives Grant and Breaks Records

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Oct 4, 2021

Broward Up LogoBroward College in Florida is breaking records after receiving a Promise Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Broward is the first community college in the country and the first institution in Florida to receive this grant, totaling $30 million, the largest grant Broward has ever received.

“Through these new grants, more children in communities all across the nation will have access to cradle-to-college and career supports that will help them reach their potential and thrive," said Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

A large portion of the funding will go to the Broward Up Initiative that offers education opportunities, workforce training, and support services for free directly in marginalized neighborhoods in Broward County. This free training can lead to certificates and has helped over 2,600 people.

Related Stories
Rutgers University in New Jersey
News Roundup
Rutgers Commits to University Climate Action Plan
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America
News Roundup
Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges
Richard Schulte, an attorney representing former athletes in a lawsuit against The Ohio State University.
Sports
New Survey Indicates Over 25% of Student Athletes Experience Sexual Abuse on Campus
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President, Talent, Culture, and Inclusion
Indiana University Foundation
Assistant Professor of Elementary Education
University of Memphis
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Executive Vice President and Chancellor
Indiana University‐Purdue University Indianapolis
Assistant Professor
WVU
Entrepreneurship - Assistant/Associate Professor
The University of Alabama
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs