Broward College Receives Grant and Breaks Records

Broward College in Florida is breaking records after receiving a Promise Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Broward is the first community college in the country and the first institution in Florida to receive this grant, totaling $30 million, the largest grant Broward has ever received.

“Through these new grants, more children in communities all across the nation will have access to cradle-to-college and career supports that will help them reach their potential and thrive," said Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

A large portion of the funding will go to the Broward Up Initiative that offers education opportunities, workforce training, and support services for free directly in marginalized neighborhoods in Broward County. This free training can lead to certificates and has helped over 2,600 people.