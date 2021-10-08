Dept of Education Reestablishes Enforcement Office for Federal Student Aid

Liann Herder
Oct 8, 2021

Under Secretary of Education James KvallUnder Secretary of Education James KvallThe U.S. Department of Education has reestablished the Office of Enforcement to oversee and take action on post-secondary programs that use Federal Student Aid. The office was previously deprioritized under the Trump administration.

 “Vigorously ensuring that schools are adhering to the federal student aid program rules and delivering quality education to students is critical in America’s ability to build back better,” said Under Secretary James Kvall. 

The office will be led by Kristen Donoghue, who previously led a 140-person office responsible for enforcing federal consumer financial laws, covering services provided by some of the largest banks in the country.

Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez
CUNY Receives Latinx Scholar Consortium Membership
October 8, 2021
