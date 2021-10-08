CUNY Receives Latinx Scholar Consortium Membership

The City University of New York (CUNY) has joined a new national consortium directed by the University of Illinois Chicago. The consortium is funded by a three-year, $5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and includes 16 other Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) as they prepare, support, and mentor Latinx students who aim for a professorate.

The grant, Crossing Latinidades: Emerging Scholars and New Comparative Directions, works with schools that are classified as R-1, top-tier doctorate-granting universities.

The CUNY system has 16 HSIs and several Latinx research institutions. CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said receiving this award during Hispanic Heritage Month is significant.

“We, at CUNY, in concert with other prominent universities, will work to ensure that this initiative leads to tangible advances in scholarship and that it will have an historic effect on the fields that contribute to Latinx Studies,” said Rodríguez.