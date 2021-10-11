Northwestern University Selects First Woman President

Liann Herder
Oct 11, 2021

Dr. Rebecca M. BlankDr. Rebecca M. BlankDr. Rebecca M. Blank, a renowned economist, has been selected to become Northwestern University’s first women president in summer 2022. The board unanimously selected Blank to replace outgoing president,  Dr. Morton O. Schapiro, who served as Northwestern’s president for 12 years.

“I believe Blank's deep experience and talents will support our current needs and position us for a promising future,” said Peter Barris, chair of the search committee and vice chair of the board of trustees said,

Blank’s previous experience as the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Madison increased the diversity of their student population and their educational outcome. She transformed UW-Madison to one of the top ten public universities with six-year graduation rate, doubled applications, and reduced school debt. She helped raise more than $4 billion to address the decrease in state funding.

Blank also served three presidential administrations as acting secretary of commerce and deputy secretary of commerce. 

