Initiative Seeks To Understand, Share Digital Learning Infrastructure at HBCUs

Jessica Ruf
Oct 14, 2021

Complete College America (CCA) seeks to learn how the Digital Learning Infrastructure (DLI) at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is improving student success through a new $2.5 million initiative funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

African American Gbd54cdc8e 1920As part of the initiative, CCA and partnering HBCUs will co-design a strategy that focuses on "understanding, synthesizing and sharing insights" into what effective DLI looks like, specifically exploring how the HBCU mission can be translated into a digital space.

"As colleges transition to more remote and hybrid learning offerings, this research project will look specifically at how the unique culture and mission of HBCU’s can inform the way technology contributes to the disproportionate success of Black learners at HBCUs," states the CCA, which is inviting interested HBCUs to apply to be one of 5-6 institutions that will share $1.5 million in grant funding.


