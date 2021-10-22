University of South Florida Creates Task Force to Increase Latinx Enrollment and Success

The University of South Florida (USF) has created a task force with the aim of building the university’s commitment to Latinx student enrollment, retention, and success.

The task force, called Advancing Latino Access and Success (ALAS), will be led by 15 leaders from USF and the Tampa Bay area. ALAS will work to create and implement strategies that promote Latinx success, including identifying and removing the barriers and challenges unique to Latinx students.

“We deeply value this opportunity to strengthen our relationships within the Hispanic community,” said USF President Dr. Rhea Law.

This fall, USF’s entering class was its most diverse to date. USF currently enrolls more than 22% Latinx undergrads, and the ALAS task force hopes to bump that number the three percentage points needed to qualify USF as a Hispanic Serving Institution.