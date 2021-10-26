Former Georgetown Tennis Coach Pleads Guilty to "Varsity Blues" Scandal

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Oct 26, 2021

Georgetown UniversityGeorgetown UniversityGordon Ernst, a former Georgetown University tennis coach, has entered a guilty plea, admitting to taking bribes as part of the college admissions cheating scandal known as “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Ernst pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit and committing federal programs bribery and filing a false tax return.

Ernst’s attorney agreed to sentencing of at least one year; prosecutors have pushed for sentencing at no more than four years. Ernst has agreed to forfeit about $3.4 million, roughly the amount of his earnings from the crimes.

The nationwide cheating scheme involved wealthy parents bribing faculty and staff of elite institutions for their children’s admittance using false test scores or buying their way to athletic scholarships.


