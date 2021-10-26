Elmhurst University Names Its First Vice President for Equity and Inclusion

Elmhurst University has announced its inaugural vice president for equity and inclusion will be Bruce King.

“I was impressed by the depth and breadth of Bruce’s experience in diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Elmhurst President Dr. Troy D. VanAken, adding that King’s belief in the transformative ability of higher education makes him “an excellent fit” for Elmhurst.

King is currently the associate vice chancellor for racial equity at City Colleges of Chicago, and he worked at St. Olaf College in Minnesota for 13 years, serving as vice president for equity and inclusion and assistant to the president and chief diversity officer.

“In many ways, this role for me is just ideal,” said King. He will begin at Elmhurst in January 2022.