Elmhurst University Names Its First Vice President for Equity and Inclusion

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Oct 26, 2021

Bruce KingBruce KingElmhurst University has announced its inaugural vice president for equity and inclusion will be Bruce King.

“I was impressed by the depth and breadth of Bruce’s experience in diversity, equity and inclusion work,” said Elmhurst President Dr. Troy D. VanAken, adding that King’s belief in the transformative ability of higher education makes him “an excellent fit” for Elmhurst.

King is currently the associate vice chancellor for racial equity at City Colleges of Chicago, and he worked at St. Olaf College in Minnesota for 13 years, serving  as vice president for equity and inclusion and assistant to the president and chief diversity officer.

“In many ways, this role for me is just ideal,” said King. He will begin at Elmhurst in January 2022.

Related Stories
8556420979 3ef1082878 B
News Roundup
Statue of Civil Rights Pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune to Replace Confederate General In the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hill
Timuel D. Black
Social Justice
Timuel D. Black, Renowned Scholar and Activist, Dead at 102
Rutgers University in New Jersey
News Roundup
Rutgers Commits to University Climate Action Plan
Donna and Rob Manning
News Roundup
UMass Receives Largest Gift to Date — $50M From Alumni Couple
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Founding Dean
Wright State University
Vice Chancellor for Advancement
University of California San Diego
Associate Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Department Chair
UCLA
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Debate About Critical Race Theory - Implications for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More