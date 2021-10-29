NASA Awards $72 Million to Morgan State University, UMBC to lead Earth Science Research Team

Liann Herder
Oct 29, 2021

Morgan State University President Dr. David K. Wilson, left, and UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, right.Morgan State University President Dr. David K. Wilson, left, and UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, right.Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) have been awarded $72 million by NASA to fund the new Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research II center, GESTAR II.

Morgan, an historically Black university, and UMBC will lead a consortium of other higher education institutions and organizations to support 120 researchers working to create breakthrough in Earth and atmospheric science.

“The collaboration between Morgan and UMBC serves as a model for how two high-research universities, operating in a highly competitive space, can join in common purpose, pooling intellectual capital, resources and expertise for the greater advancement of science and technology,” said Morgan President Dr. David K. Wilson.

GESTAR II will be similar to the first GESTAR, working to create undergraduate and graduate research opportunities and be mentored by NASA scientists and engineers.

UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski said he is “looking forward to seeing what breakthrough in Earth science” will come from this collaboration.

