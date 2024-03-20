Marcheta to lead St. Catherine University

Dr. Marcheta P. Evans has been appointed to serve as the 12th president of St. Catherine University.

Evans currently serves as chancellor of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University in New Jersey but will take the helm July 15.

“Dr. Evans’s astute understanding of higher education trends, particularly as they relate to smaller, private institutions, and her track record of developing and activating growth and transformation strategies, impressed the entire committee,” said Ken Charles and Anne Gotte, presidential search committee co-chairs at St. Catherine University. “She clearly demonstrated her ethical decision-making process, rooted in values and principles consistent with our university’s mission, vision and values, which made her selection a logical choice.”

Evans graduated from the University of Alabama with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in counselor education and supervision. She holds a Master of Arts degree in elementary education from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, a Master of Arts degree in rehabilitation counseling, and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Alabama.

She will be the first African American and the 12th woman to serve as president of St. Catherine University. Becky Roloff, the University’s 11th president, announced her plans to retire Aug.15, after an eight-year tenure. A search committee comprising trustees and university representatives launched a national search for the next leader.

“We were impressed with Dr. Evans’s demonstrated commitment to and experience with advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Jean Wincek, chair of the St. Catherine University Board of Trustees. “Her embrace of the Catholic intellectual tradition, emphasizing scholarly inquiry and social justice teaching, was a noted strength and led to the trustees’ unanimous vote on her selection.”