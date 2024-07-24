Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Beard Named Interim President at FAMU

Johnny Jackson
Jul 24, 2024

Dr. Timothy Beard has been named interim president of Florida A&M University.

 He previously served as president of Pasco-Hernando State College, where he also worked as vice president of student development and enrollment management.

Dr. Timothy BeardDr. Timothy BeardHe is expected to assume the position Aug. 5, pending contract negotiations. The move follows the resignation of Dr. Larry Robinson, who received heavy critique of his handling of a dubious $237.75 million donation from Gregory Gerami, who presented himself as a Texas hemp farmer and founder of Batterson Farms Corp.

Beard holds a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from FAMU and a master’s and Ph.D. in rehabilitation counseling from Florida State University.

“In my opinion, Dr. Beard has the academic pedigree, administrative experience, political capital and emotional intelligence to lead in this interim period,” said FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper.

The board is expected to announce next steps regarding its search for a permanent president.

Suggested for You
Dr. Kent Fuchs
Leadership & Policy
Fuchs Returns to Leadership as Florida’s Interim President
Dr. Dan Greenstein
Leadership & Policy
Greenstein Announces PASSHE Departure
Darren Walker
Leadership & Policy
Walker to Leave President Post at Ford Foundation
Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee
Leadership & Policy
Congresswoman Loses Cancer Battle
Related Stories
Dr. Kent Fuchs
Leadership & Policy
Fuchs Returns to Leadership as Florida’s Interim President
Dr. Dan Greenstein
Leadership & Policy
Greenstein Announces PASSHE Departure
Dr. Maria Pharr
Leadership & Policy
Pharr Selected to Lead Pitt Community College
Biden Endorses Harris
Leadership & Policy
What a Kamala Harris Presidency Will Mean for Higher Education, DEI, and History
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Research and Planning Analyst
State Center Community College District
Coordinator, Benefits And Accommodations
Austin Community Colleg
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers