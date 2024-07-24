Beard Named Interim President at FAMU

Dr. Timothy Beard has been named interim president of Florida A&M University.

He previously served as president of Pasco-Hernando State College, where he also worked as vice president of student development and enrollment management.

He is expected to assume the position Aug. 5, pending contract negotiations. The move follows the resignation of Dr. Larry Robinson, who received heavy critique of his handling of a dubious $237.75 million donation from Gregory Gerami, who presented himself as a Texas hemp farmer and founder of Batterson Farms Corp.

Beard holds a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from FAMU and a master’s and Ph.D. in rehabilitation counseling from Florida State University.

“In my opinion, Dr. Beard has the academic pedigree, administrative experience, political capital and emotional intelligence to lead in this interim period,” said FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper.

The board is expected to announce next steps regarding its search for a permanent president.