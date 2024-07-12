Robinson to Leave Post as FAMU President

Dr. Larry Robinson has announced plans to step down from his role as president of Florida A&M University (FAMU).

“We have achieved remarkable gains and record-breaking years under President Robinson’s leadership,” said FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kristin Harper. “I am honored to have served with fellow trustees alongside our president.

“His love for FAMU, steady leadership, and unwavering dedication to our students’ success will leave an indelible mark on this university’s history,” she continued. “This commitment is shared by his wife, Sharon Robinson, who, like Dr. Robinson, has been a source of inspiration for countless Rattlers. We are grateful they plan to remain a part of the FAMU community on the Highest of Seven Hills.”

Robinson, who served as FAMU’s 12th president for nearly seven years, plans to return to his previous role as Distinguished Professor in the FAMU School of the Environment following his year-long sabbatical.

Robinson’s departure from leadership is a few months removed from the university’s controversial fundraising activities.

In mid-May, FAMU’s Board of Trustees voted to conduct an independent investigation into the handling of a $237.75 million gift from Gregory Gerami, presented as a Texas hemp farmer and founder of Batterson Farms Corp.

The university paused moving forward after board members and others expressed reservations about the donation. Robinson also announced the resignation of Dr. Shawnta Friday-Stroud, who served as vice president for university advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation but returned to her previous role as dean of the School of Business and Industry.

Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Dr. Donald Palm stepped in to serve as the interim vice president for university advancement.

Board members plan to meet regarding its next steps including determining the date of Robinson’s departure.