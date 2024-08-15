Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Columbia University President Steps Down

Johnny Jackson
Aug 15, 2024

Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik resigned her post effective Aug. 14.

Dr. Minouche ShafikDr. Minouche ShafikThe university has been embroiled in controversy since antiwar demonstrations reached a fever pitch in the spring of 2024. Many on faculty at the university expressed no-confidence in the administration partly for its aggressive response to on-campus demonstrations. University leadership was chided by congressional leaders for not fully cooperating with their investigation into on-campus harassment complaints. And recently, three university deans left their positions after text messages surfaced allegedly mocking students’ complaints of antisemitism.

Shafik wrote in a letter to the Columbia community that “it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community.” She described the latest chapter of her tenure as a period of turmoil that has taken a toll on her family.

She indicated that she was asked by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary to chair a review of the government’s approach to international development and how to improve capability.

“I am very pleased and appreciative that this will afford me the opportunity to return to work on fighting global poverty and promoting sustainable development, areas of lifelong interest to me,” said Shafik.

