Arizona’s New Provost Steps Down

Dr. Joseph Glover is leaving his leadership post at the University of Arizona in Tucson and headed back to the University of Florida in Gainesville after just a month on the job.

Glover, who holds a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, was appointed following a months-long national search. His hire was expected to help bring stability to the university.

Dr. Suresh Garimella, the university’s newly instated president, said he hoped to bring a period of stability to the institution, which has experienced financial challenges and a series of recent leadership transitions.

Glover officially started as Arizona’s senior vice president of academic affairs and provost July 1. He now plans to serve as interim provost at Florida; he served as provost at Florida 15 years before leaving in July 2023.

The mathematician’s reported temporary return to Florida comes amid an ongoing leadership shakeup in the wake of President Ben Sasse’s resignation, whereby former President Dr. Kent Fuchs returned to serve temporarily as Sasse’s replacement.