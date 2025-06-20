Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Florida Board of Governors Confirms Marva Johnson as FAMU President

David Pluviose
Jun 20, 2025

Marva JohnsonMarva JohnsonIn a news release, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) announced that the Florida Board of Governors voted unanimously on June 18 to confirm Marva Johnson as president of FAMU.

 “It is a profound honor to be selected as the 13th president of Florida A&M University — a historic institution with a rich legacy shaped by giants,” said Johnson in a statement. “As president, I recognize the legacy I carry and remain committed to protecting and extending that legacy and FAMU’s mission, while fighting to ensure that we are positioned for success in the evolving higher education landscape. I am ready to bring a bold, business-minded, results-driven approach to advancing student success, financial sustainability, and long-term institutional growth.”

``In a statement, Florida Board of Governors Chair Brian Lamb said that Johnson’s “visionary leadership, deep commitment to improving outcomes for students, and passion for innovation will be the catalyst for FAMU to build on the rich tradition and have a greater impact on the local community, the state, and the nation.”

Nevertheless, Johnson’s appointment has been met with considerable opposition from many in the FAMU community wary of Johnson’s connections with Gov. Ron DeSantis, as DeSantis has been a vocal critic of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and some in the FAMU community have expressed concern that Johnson will undermine the mission of historically Black FAMU.

Diverse reported that prior to the May 16 FAMU Board of Trustees vote in favor of naming Johnson president of FAMU, students organized protests on campus, with demonstrators chanting "No MAGA Marva!" in reference to what they view as Johnson's alignment with conservative political interests.

Johnson, is a corporate lobbyist and group vice president of state government affairs for Charter Communications. Johnson was appointed to the Florida State Board of Education in 2014, was elected chair in 2015, and served in that capacity for four years. Johnson’s first day as FAMU president will be Friday, August 1.

