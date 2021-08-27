Complete College America Works with Lumina Foundation to Support Black Community Colleges

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 27, 2021

Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College AmericaDr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College AmericaComplete College America (CCA), a nonprofit promoting equity in college completion rates, received a $1 million grant from the Lumina Foundation, a private foundation focused on racial justice in education, to improve college completion strategies for adult Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Native American students at Predominantly Black Community Colleges (PBCCs) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs).

Through this two-year initiative, CCA will build a network for PBCCs and HBCCs to share resources and learnings across institutions that foster the social and economic mobility of Black students.

"Advancing racial equity is the core of what we do, and it's time to recognize the need to invest in institutions from the PBCC/HBCC sector," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina President and CEO. "For far too long, these institutions have quietly educated 10% of students of color but have received little visibility. This project will support students and elevate awareness of the significant contributions by these schools."

CCA comprises 48 states, systems, institutional consortia, and partner organizations across the U.S. and territories. To support adult learners of color, CCA aims to help PBCCs and HBCCs align academic programs, career choices, workforce needs, and credentials.

"Over the next two years, CCA will work with institutional leaders to co-design strategies that will enhance their current practices and position them to support more students working to fulfill their dream of earning a credential of value," said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of CCA.

Related Stories
Pexels Pixabay 261909
News Roundup
Department of Education to Provide $1.1 Billion to 115,000 Borrowers From ITT Technical Institute
Dr. Jason Wingard
Leadership & Policy
Temple University's New President Conducts 'Major Reorganization' Within Leadership Team
Dr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara University
News Roundup
Santa Clara University Finds "No Evidence" of Racial Bias After Campus Security Stopped Black Professor
Student Loan Debt 1160848 1280
News Roundup
More Than 323,000 Federal Student Loan Borrowers with Disabilities to Get $5.8 Billion
Featured Jobs
Assist. Prof., Political Economy of Development
Princeton University
Professor, Quantitative Methods
Princeton University
Associate Provost for Assessment and Curriculum
SUNY Geneseo
Assistant Professor in International Relations
Princeton University
Professor, Middle Eastern Politics
Princeton University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More