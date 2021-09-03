Boston College Receives $75, Largest Estate Gift to Date

Boston College has received $75 million from the estate of the late Joyce L. and E. Paul Robsham -- it is the largest estate gift in the private Jesuit university's history, reports Boston.com. The money will go toward scholarships, academic programming, facilities improvements and operation of an on-campus theater.

The theater is named for the Robsham's son, E. Paul Robsham, Jr., a member of the class of 1986 who died in a car accident following his freshman year. Some of the $75 million will establish new undergraduate scholarships for students studying the performing arts, as well as graduate fellowships for those studying counseling or school psychology. The gift will also enhance psychology and theater programming and will help create a 60-credit program for students who want to serve as mental health counselors in urban settings.

“Paul and Joyce were true believers in the Boston College mission — they cared deeply for BC students and always kept their needs uppermost in their minds,” said Jim Husson, vice president for university advancement.















