$4M Grant Supports Climate Justice Initiatives at Texas Southern University

The Bezos Earth Fund has awarded a $4 million grant to Texas Southern University's Robert D. Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. The money will support environmental justice initiatives led by Dr. Robert Bullard, who's been called "the father of environmental justice."

“This grant will enhance the Bullard Center and our partners’ capacity to develop ‘roadmaps’ for directing much-needed Justice40 and infrastructure investments to disadvantaged communities that historically have been left behind,” said Bullard, founder of the Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “It will also create a rapid response team of experts and professionals to perform ‘quick-strike’ support to our most vulnerable and marginalized communities where structural inequality and systemic racism pose equal access challenges to Justice40 benefits, funding and investments.”

Justice40 is a Biden-led initiative to ensure that government agencies work with states and local communities to deliver at least 40% of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The Bezos Earth Fund, launched in 2020, has committed $10 billion to people and organizations that are taking action against the climate crisis. Of that $10 billion, the fund plans to dedicate $150 million to organizations supporting the Justice40 effort.



