AAMC Creates Center for Health Justice

Liann Herder
Sep 21, 2021

Dr. Philip M. AlbertiDr. Philip M. AlbertiThe Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) has created a Center for Health Justice, designed to address health inequities that affect communities across the nation.

“Everyone has the right to the healthiest life possible,” said Dr. Philip M. Alberti, the center’s founding director. “There are persistent political, economic, racial, and social inequities and injustices that affect all the sectors that serve our nation’s communities, and these inequities have a disproportionate impact on the health of marginalized communities.”

The center will work with the nation’s medical schools, teaching hospitals, research institutions, and local or national organizations to augment their policies and practices to achieve health equity. The center will develop the tools to focus on the needs of diverse communities, produce original research, and improve maternal health equity, by purposefully partnering with communities to learn their needs and address their concerns.

“History has shown that those closest to injustice are those closest to the solutions,” said Alberti. “Seeking answers means showing we are worthy of our community’s trust and learning from people who know more about where they live and how they live.”

