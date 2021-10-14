Earlham Adds Another Member to Its Most Diverse Cabinet in History

Jessica Ruf
Oct 14, 2021

Earlham College’s next provost and vice president of academic affairs will be Dr. Tara Natarajan, currently the dean of the faculty at St. Michael’s College in Burlington, Vermont. The first person of color to serve in the position, Natarajan will be part of the most diverse cabinet in Earlham's history, which is also the first to be majority women.

“Tara has demonstrated a commitment to innovative leadership in the areas of academic excellence and student success throughout her career,” Earlham President Dr. Anne Houtman said. “As dean, she has been at the forefront of St. Michael’s DEI work in academic affairs along with oversight of grant acquisitions and COVID-era advances that have become essential in modern higher education.”

Natarajan has been at St. Michael’s in 2001, when she began her career as an assistant professor of economics, later earning tenure in 2007 and chairing the economics department from 2016 to 2019. She holds a bachelor’s from Sophia College in Bombay, India; a master’s in economics from the University of Bombay, India; and Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.


Related Stories
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More