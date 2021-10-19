Morgan State Creates Three Endowed Research Professorships with $3M from MD Dept. of Commerce

Jessica Ruf
Oct 19, 2021

Morgan State University was awarded $3 million in endowment funding for the creation of three new research professorships in brain science, psychometrics and predictive analytics, and cybersecurity engineering. The funding comes from the Maryland Department of Commerce through its Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative.David K. WilsonDavid K. Wilson

“Morgan is serious about continuing along its path to recognition as a world-class research university anchored in urbanism and the HBCU tradition of excellence. Through the support of the Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative Fund, we will leverage these three fully funded endowed professorships to further advance and make critical contributions to rising areas of STEM,” said Dr. David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, which is matching the $3 million in funding with another $3 million earmarked from funds received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The three endowed professorships are the first in Morgan’s 154-year history. They include the Endowed Chair in Brain Science, the Endowed Chair in Psychometrics and Predictive Analytics and the Eugene M. DeLoatch Endowed Chair in Cybersecurity Engineering.

Read Next
Exterior961
News Roundup
Northwestern Reopens Historic Space For Black Students Following Renovations
October 19, 2021
Related Stories
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Specialist-Advisor-Continuing
Michigan State University, Honors College
Assistant or Associate Professor of Religion
Augustana University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professors
Cornell University
Assistant Professor in Interpersonal Communication
University of Georgia- Communication Studies
Managing Director
Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More