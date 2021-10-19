American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell

Jessica Ruf
Oct 19, 2021

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has chosen its new chief executive officer: Gloria L. Blackwell, who is currently AAUW’s executive vice president and chief program officer.

Blackwell Headshot1 231x343Also AAUW's main representative to the United Nations, Blackwell has more than 30 years of nonprofit, international and government experience and was chosen for her "deep executive experience and her impressive record of innovative contributions to AAUW’s mission for nearly two decades."

Those contributions include expanding the associations outreach to girls and women of color; managing the association's fellowships and grants program; driving the AAUW's salary negotiation program; and building partnerships with major corporate and foundation funders, state and municipal governments and institutes of higher education.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to the Board for valuing my commitment to global gender equity, my leadership at AAUW and the contributions of my high-performing teams,” said Blackwell. “I stand in a unique place, and I plan to use my skills and expertise to build a new and stronger vision for AAUW. I vow to grow our impact across all communities and expand our commitment to infuse equity and inclusion into everything we do.”

Blackwell is the second Black woman to lead the association. Prior to her time at AAUW, she worked at the Institute of International Education in Washington D.C.


