Three Finalists Named For APLU's 2021 Degree Completion Award

Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University and the University of Illinois Chicago, are this year's finalists for the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities' (APLU) 2021 Degree Completion Award, which rewards institutions that have employed "innovative approaches to improve degree completion while ensuring educational quality."

“Public universities have made progress in increasing college access, equity, and completion, but the need for faster and greater progress is clear,” said APLU President Peter McPherson. “Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, and University of Illinois Chicago serve as important examples of how public universities can implement effective institution-wide efforts to advance student success and completion. We congratulate our Degree Completion Award finalists on critical gains in student success they have enabled.”

The award winner will be announced at the APLU Annual Meeting to be held virtually from November 15-17.