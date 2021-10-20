Catherine Lhamon Reprises Role as Assistant Secretary for the Ed Department's Office for Civil Rights

Jessica Ruf
Oct 20, 2021

Catherine Lhamon, deputy assistant to President Biden and deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council for Racial Justice and Equity, has been confirmed as assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

Catherine Lhamon,She previously served in the role during the Obama administration before chairing the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights from 2016 to January 2021.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said he was "thrilled" that Lhamon will be resuming the role, calling her a "champion who will work each day to ensure that our public schools and institutions of higher education become ever fairer and more just."

"In this role, she will lead the Department’s vital efforts to ensure our schools and college campuses are free from discrimination on the basis of race, sex, and disability and to protect all students’ civil rights in education," said Cardona. "Catherine is one of the strongest civil rights leaders in America and has a robust record of fighting for communities that are historically and presently underserved. Catherine will continue fighting for fairness, equity, and justice for all of America's students, and I cannot wait for her to join the team."


