Penn's School of Arts & Sciences Appoints Inaugural Vice Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The University of Pennsylvania has appointed Dr. Brighid Dwyer its inaugural vice dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the School of Arts & Sciences.

Since 2018, Dwyer has been associate dean for diversity and inclusion in the Office of the Vice President for Campus Life at Princeton University, where she developed a variety of diversity-related curricula, encouraged thoughtful dialogue and supervised Princeton's Women’s Center and LGBT Center. Prior to Princeton, she served as director of the program on intergroup relations and assistant director in the Center for Multicultural Affairs at Villanova University.

With 20 years of experience as a equity-oriented practitioner, scholar, and teacher, Dwyer is also vice chair of the Board of Directors of the Difficult Dialogues National Resource Center. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. from the Center for the Study of Higher and Postsecondary Education at the University of Michigan.