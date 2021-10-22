Penn's School of Arts & Sciences Appoints Inaugural Vice Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Jessica Ruf
Oct 22, 2021

The University of Pennsylvania has appointed Dr. Brighid Dwyer its inaugural vice dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the School of Arts & Sciences.

Dr. Brighid DwyerDr. Brighid DwyerSince 2018, Dwyer has been associate dean for diversity and inclusion in the Office of the Vice President for Campus Life at Princeton University, where she developed a variety of diversity-related curricula, encouraged thoughtful dialogue and supervised Princeton's Women’s Center and LGBT Center. Prior to Princeton, she served as director of the program on intergroup relations and assistant director in the Center for Multicultural Affairs at Villanova University.

With 20 years of experience as a equity-oriented practitioner, scholar, and teacher, Dwyer is also vice chair of the Board of Directors of the Difficult Dialogues National Resource Center. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. from the Center for the Study of Higher and Postsecondary Education at the University of Michigan. 

Related Stories
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Managing Director
Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture
President
Marshall B. Ketchum University
Assistant/Associate/Full Professors
Cornell University
Assistant Professor in Interpersonal Communication
University of Georgia- Communication Studies
Specialist-Advisor-Continuing
Michigan State University, Honors College
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Debate About Critical Race Theory - Implications for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More