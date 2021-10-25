Brown University to 'Significantly' Increase Financial Aid to Moderate-Income Students

Jessica Ruf
Oct 25, 2021

Following a successful fundraising campaign and a growing endowment, Brown University says it's "significantly" expanding its financial aid for moderate-income students.

Web 20210502 Comm Afternooncollege012 1Nick Dentamaro/Brown UniversityAs part of the expansion, the university plans to fully cover tuition for families earning $125,000 or less and to fully cover tuition plus all other expenses— tuition, room, board and books — to students from families making less than $60,000 a year.

Additionally, the university will reduce the summer earnings expectation for high-need students; move toward need-blind admissions for international students; and develop a college-preparation program for talented public school students in Providence, Rhode Island, where Brown is located.

“The University has an enduring commitment to ensuring that talented young people can afford to come to Brown, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” said Dr. Christina H. Paxson, Brown's president. “We are fortunate that strong financials provide us with a rare opportunity to make new investments in cultivating the next generation of leaders.”

The school estimates that, when fully implemented, the expansion will add $25 million to its current undergraduate financial aid budget, which was at $153.7 million in the 2020-21 academic year.


Read Next
Texas And Arkansas Both Awarded Grants From Complete College America Bv Lm Tm H
News Roundup
Grant To Help Three Regional Networks Develop Equity-Centered Student Success Programs
October 25, 2021
Related Stories
Blackwell Headshot1 231x343 (2)
News Roundup
American Association of University Women Appoints New CEO: Gloria L. Blackwell
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor, Pan-African Studies
California State University Los Angeles
Vice Chancellor for Advancement
University of California San Diego
Winegarden Professor, College of Innovation & Tech
University of Michigan - Flint
Founding Dean
Wright State University
Department Chair
UCLA
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Fiu Logo Color2
Florida International University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Debate About Critical Race Theory - Implications for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More