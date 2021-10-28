Nine Accrediting Agencies Receive Status of Recognition Renewal from Ed. Dept.

The U.S. Department of Education's Senior Department Official (SDO) has announced the status of nine accreditors that had applied for recognition renewal.

The American Bar Association, the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools, the Association of Theological Schools, the American Osteopathic Association and the American Psychological Association were all approved for a five-year renewal of recognition.

Meanwhile, the following agencies have 12 months to comply with specified criteria in an SDO letter and submit a compliance report before being reconsidered for approval: the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, the Council on Occupational Education and the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Lastly, the SDO said it has deferred its decision regarding one agency, the Accrediting Commission on Career Schools and Colleges, after new information about the agency's "monitoring, evaluation, and actions related to high-risk institutions" was submitted.



