Morehouse College Launches Black Men's Research Institute

Rebecca Kelliher
Jan 19, 2022

About Morehouseman Md 1224x816Morehouse CollegeMorehouse College, a private historically Black men's liberal arts college in Atlanta, has launched the Black Men's Research Institute (BMRI) to study the economic, social, cultural, and personal outcomes of issues affecting Black men in the U.S. and internationally. 

Through a four-year grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the BMRI aims to facilitate learning and community engagement as well as rigorous research. 

"As a college dedicated to advancing knowledge of Black men's lives, Morehouse is thankful for the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation's investment that enables us to establish the BMRI," said Dr. Kendrick Brown, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Morehouse. "The Institute will be a positive force for promoting richer, more nuanced understandings of how Black men affect and are influenced by their communities."

The Institute plans to launch an annual symposium and, in partnership with Morehouse's Africana studies and history department, will explore the first Black masculinities studies minor at an HBCU along with an online certificate program.

"The BMRI will fill a void in research, scholarship, curriculum, and public engagement to reveal a holistic understanding of the experiences of men and boys of African descent in the United States, Africa, and the African Diaspora—from their expressions of gender and identity to the overt and subtle ways that systemic racism and inequalities affect them in myriad socio-political, economic, and cultural contexts," said Dr. Clarissa Myrick-Harris, chair of the division of humanities and professor of Africana studies. "Just as important, the institute will explore and share ways that Black men and boys have—and continue to—overcome barriers and find ways to empower themselves, their families, and communities."


