Dr. Ashanti Hands Named President of San Diego Mesa College

Arrman Kyaw
May 19, 2022

Dr. Ashanti Hands will become president of San Diego Mesa College, the city’s largest community college.Dr. Ashanti HandsDr. Ashanti Hands

Since 2016, Hands has served as vice president of Student Services at Mesa College, a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). Other roles she’s held at Mesa College include dean of student affairs, acting dean of student development and matriculation, and acting vice president of student services. she also served as dean of student affairs at the University of California, San Diego.

“Dr. Hands is exactly the type of dynamic leader needed to take Mesa College to the next level of community engagement and success,” said San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Chancellor Dr. Carlos O. Cortez. “With her familiarity with the district and college, she will be able to help Mesa accomplish its student-focused, equity-minded mission.”

Hands earned a doctorate in in educational leadership and a master of arts in education with an emphasis in multi-cultural counseling from San Diego State University and a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of California, San Diego.

 

 

 

 

Read Next
College Football Referee
News Roundup
Study Finds College Football Teams with Black Coaches Penalized More Often Than Teams with White Coaches
May 20, 2022
Related Stories
College Football Referee
News Roundup
Study Finds College Football Teams with Black Coaches Penalized More Often Than Teams with White Coaches
Congress
News Roundup
NADOHE Calls on Congress to Double Pell Grant
Rutgers Graduate School Of Education
News Roundup
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Research Effects of COVID on MSIs
University Of Alaska Fairbanks
News Roundup
University of Alaska Board of Regents Make Faculty Pay Raise Decision
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs
Fletcher Technical Community College
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Biostatistics Tenure or Tenure-track Faculty
Temple University College of Public Health
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Experience on College Campuses with Dr. S. Kent Butler, president, American Counseling Association
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More