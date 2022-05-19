Dr. Ashanti Hands Named President of San Diego Mesa College

Dr. Ashanti Hands will become president of San Diego Mesa College, the city’s largest community college.

Since 2016, Hands has served as vice president of Student Services at Mesa College, a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). Other roles she’s held at Mesa College include dean of student affairs, acting dean of student development and matriculation, and acting vice president of student services. she also served as dean of student affairs at the University of California, San Diego.

“Dr. Hands is exactly the type of dynamic leader needed to take Mesa College to the next level of community engagement and success,” said San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) Chancellor Dr. Carlos O. Cortez. “With her familiarity with the district and college, she will be able to help Mesa accomplish its student-focused, equity-minded mission.”

Hands earned a doctorate in in educational leadership and a master of arts in education with an emphasis in multi-cultural counseling from San Diego State University and a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of California, San Diego.