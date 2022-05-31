Seattle Pacific University Students Protest After Trustees Uphold Rules Banning Hiring LGBTQ+ Staff

Arrman Kyaw
May 31, 2022

Students at private Christian university Seattle Pacific University (SPU) protested last Tuesday after SPU trustees voted to uphold rules that ban hiring of LGBTQ+ staff, NPR reported.Seattle Pacific University (spu)

"This is not a new fight — this has been an ongoing fight for 30 years," SPU student body President Laur Lugos told NPR affiliate KUOW.

The SPU Board of Trustees voted last week to retain the school's current employee lifestyle expectations regarding sexual conduct. As a result, SPU faculty and staff must “continue to reflect a traditional view on Biblical marriage and sexuality, as an expression of long-held church teaching and biblical interpretation," according to a SPU Board of Trustees statement.

After the vote, students walked out of class to protest in front of the SPU president’s office.

"No matter what you believe, getting rid of these policies is the best way to make sure that our campus is an inclusive place for all people to be,” said AJ Larsen, 2020 graduate and member of SPU's alumni coalition. “Not only in the student body but in the faculty, staff and administration."

“We want the community of SPU to know that this was a thorough and prayerful deliberation,” said Board Chair Cedric Davis in the board statement. “While this decision brings complex and heart-felt reactions, the Board made a decision that it believed was most in line with the university’s mission and Statement of Faith and chose to have SPU remain in communion with its founding denomination, the Free Methodist Church USA, as a core part of its historical identity as a Christian university.”

Adjunct nursing professor Jéaux Rinedahl – who is gay – sued SPU in 2021, but the case was settled out of court.

 

Read Next
Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso
News Roundup
New Michigan Legislation Aims to Expand Statewide Tuition-free College Program to Adults Ages 21-24
May 31, 2022
Related Stories
Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso
News Roundup
New Michigan Legislation Aims to Expand Statewide Tuition-free College Program to Adults Ages 21-24
St Petersburg Community College
News Roundup
St. Petersburg Community College to Assist African American Male High School Graduates Transition to College
Jordan Brand
News Roundup
Jordan Brand to Become School-wide Sponsor of Howard University Sports Teams
Validity Logo 1
News Roundup
Validity Finance Selects 2022 Equal Access Fellows
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Graduate Program Director, DNP Program
Temple University College of Public Health
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Career Counselor
UIS Career Development Center
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More