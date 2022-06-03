University of Phoenix President George Burnett Resigns Amid Inquiry into Previous Role

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 3, 2022

University of Phoenix president George Burnett has resigned months after taking the post. The resignation came after an inquiry by the U.S. Department of Education about Burnett’s time overseeing Westwood College, USA Today reported.George BurnettGeorge Burnett

The University of Phoenix is one of the largest for-profit U.S. universities. Westwood College is also a for-profit college, one that faced tension with regulators over deceptive advertising among other concerns, which closed in 2016. ED has erased about $130 million in connection to borrower defense claims from students who attended Westwood.

ED’s inquiry included questions about how long Burnett worked at Westwood and parent company, Alta Colleges, Inc. Burnett was also CEO of Alta Colleges – but also played a major role in the school's advertisements, recruitment strategies and job placement reports.

"Because Mr. Burnett believes this request could take some time to address, and not wanting to distract from the university’s mission of providing career-relevant higher education to working adults," said Andrea Smiley, a University of Phoenix spokeswoman. "He has stepped down as president and board member of the university, effective June 1, 2022." 

 

Read Next
Dr. Hala Auji
News Roundup
Dr. Hala Auji Appointed VCUarts Hamad bin Khalifa Endowed Chair for Islamic Art
June 3, 2022
Related Stories
Dr. Hala Auji
News Roundup
Dr. Hala Auji Appointed VCUarts Hamad bin Khalifa Endowed Chair for Islamic Art
Howard University
News Roundup
Howard University and Union Formalize Three-Year Agreements for Adjuncts and Non-Tenured Faculty
U.S. Army Col. Doug Simon
News Roundup
U.S. Army Col. Doug Simon Appointed Commandant of Tarleton State University Corps of Cadets and Dean of Leadership and Military College
Dr. Brian Mitchell, soon-to-be-former history professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock
News Roundup
Black History Professor Suing University of Arkansas at Little Rock Posts Resignation Letter
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Graduate Program Director, DNP Program
Temple University College of Public Health
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Career Counselor
UIS Career Development Center
Director, Office of Student Conduct
Binghamton University
TT Faculty Position (International Finance)
University of South Carolina
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Bc Logo Small
Baker College
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Changing the Narrative of HBCU Athletics with Jacqie McWilliams
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More