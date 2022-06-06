Jackson State University Launches Tiger Ready Scholarship Program

Jackson State University (JSU) has launched a scholarship program for first-time-in-college freshmen, the Tiger Ready Scholarship. The scholarship is a one-time award of up to $1,000 to incoming students without other scholarships towards tuition costs.

The Tiger Ready Scholarship will be awarded to 2,000 students. To qualify, students must be admitted to JSU, must not have received any other university scholarships, and must be scheduled for Fall 2022 classes by Jul. 15.

The scholarship will be applied directly to student accounts at the end of the fall registration period.

“Enrolling and paying for college can be an eye-opening experience for many families who are sending students off for the first time,” said Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, III, vice president for enrollment management at JSU. “Even though Jackson State has made the conscious effort to hold our tuition flat for the past three years to remain the affordable, high quality educational choice, we know many students will still need help with upfront costs. The Tiger Ready Scholarship is designed to be the boost to help make ends meet.”



