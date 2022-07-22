Portland State University Offering In-state Tuition to Members of U.S. Federally Recognized Tribes

Portland State University will be offering in-state tuition to all students who are members of the U.S.’s nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, starting this fall, OPB reported.

“Portland State offers this benefit to tribal members as part of our ongoing effort to provide a welcoming environment for Indigenous students in downtown Portland,” said Dr. Chuck Knepfle, PSU’s vice president of enrollment management. “This offer of in-state tuition is a small way to honor the legacy of Indigenous nations from across the country.”

Students must provide official tribal residency documentation.

The difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition is approximately $420 per credit hour or about $19,000 per academic year for 15 credits, according to PSU.

PSU said it’s not aware of any other schools that have offered discounts to Native American students nationwide.

The Oregon Legislature also approved the Oregon Tribal Student Grant program earlier this year.