Portland State University Offering In-state Tuition to Members of U.S. Federally Recognized Tribes

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 22, 2022

Portland State University will be offering in-state tuition to all students who are members of the U.S.’s nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, starting this fall, OPB reported.Portland State University

“Portland State offers this benefit to tribal members as part of our ongoing effort to provide a welcoming environment for Indigenous students in downtown Portland,” said Dr. Chuck Knepfle, PSU’s vice president of enrollment management. “This offer of in-state tuition is a small way to honor the legacy of Indigenous nations from across the country.”

Students must provide official tribal residency documentation.

The difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition is approximately $420 per credit hour or about $19,000 per academic year for 15 credits, according to PSU.

PSU said it’s not aware of any other schools that have offered discounts to Native American students nationwide.

The Oregon Legislature also approved the Oregon Tribal Student Grant program earlier this year.

 

Read Next
Lee College
News Roundup
Lee College Rebrands from Rebels to Navigators
July 22, 2022
Related Stories
Lee College
News Roundup
Lee College Rebrands from Rebels to Navigators
Dr. Sian Beilock
News Roundup
Dr. Sian Beilock Appointed First Female President of Dartmouth College
Dr. Bill Carver
News Roundup
Dr. Bill Carver Appointed Interim President of North Carolina Community College System
Dr. Martha Kanter
News Roundup
College Promise Launches Searchable Nationwide Database for Promise Programs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Residential Education Coordinator
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Coordinator of Victim Advocacy and Support Service
Southern Connecticut State University
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Why are Data Skills Important?
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More