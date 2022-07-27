Former Virginia Tech Linebacker Found Not Guilty of Murder to Enroll at Iowa Western Community College

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 27, 2022

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, found not guilty of murder in May 2022, will enroll at Iowa Western Community College for the 2022 football season, ESPN reported.Iowa Western Community College

Etute entered the transfer portal in June, but his attorney, James Turk, said it had been hard to find Division I schools willing to offer scholarships following the publicized trial.

Etute was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Virginia resident Jerry Smith in May 2021 following a case of catfishing – Smith had portrayed himself as a woman to lure men to his apartment for sex.

On their first meet, Etute received oral sex and $50 from Smith. Etute met with Smith again on May 31, 2021, to determine whether "Angie Renee" was a man, according to his testimony. After using his flashlight to see Smith's face, Etute punched Smith several times and kicked Smith in the face before exiting the apartment. Etute testified that he saw Smith reach toward his mattress and feared for his life. Police discovered a knife hidden between Smith's mattress and box spring.

On May 27, 2022, a Virginia jury found Etute not guilty, saying his self-defense argument was plausible.

"I think he's earned the right to go back to school and further his academic and sports career," Turk said. "I think the school that ends up taking him is going to get probably a lot wiser and a much smarter and an exceptional athlete."

 

