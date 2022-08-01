Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter to Attend Spelman College this Fall

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 1, 2022

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, will attend Spelman College this fall.Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina JolieZahara Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Jolie posted on Instagram. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Spelman – one of the nation's only two historically Black colleges for women – is part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of four historically Black schools along with Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

Spelman alumni include Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker, Former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams, and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam of "The Cosby Show."

Jolie and Pitt adopted Jolie-Pitt, an Ethiopian child orphaned by AIDS, in 2005. Jolie and Pitt – now divorced – also share five other children.

