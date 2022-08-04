San Diego Community College District Receives $975,000 Federal Grant to Expand Free Online Textbook Program

San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) has received a $975,000 federal grant to expand a free online textbook program.

The money will be used to create more zero-textbook-cost courses, which use free digital materials. Educational materials created through this grant will be labeled with a Creative Commons license, meaning individuals statewide will have free access.

This move spares students from having to buy costly books for courses. Textbook prices, which have risen more than 800% since 1978, can be an educational barrier.

“The cost of buying textbooks can often be more than our students are paying to take classes at our colleges,” said Dr. Carlos O. Cortez, SDCCD chancellor. “Offering more zero-textbook-cost classes is part of our district’s commitment to making sure all students have access to education.”

The Community Funding Project grant came through the support of U.S. Rep. Scott Peters who sought the funds.

“Lower costs for textbooks help community college students deal with one less burden as they pursue their academic goals,” Peters said. “With rising costs of tuition and textbooks, programs that expand affordability encourage students who need the most support. I thank San Diego Community College District for this work and hope to see more programs like this one in many other districts.”