ROBERT RAMIREZ

Jun 14, 2022

Robert RamirezRobert RamirezROBERT RAMIREZ has been named head of the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, effective Aug. 1. Ramirez joins CMU from the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Texas at Austin (UT), where he served as professor and chair. He completed his undergraduate studies at the Los Angeles Theatre Academy at Los Angeles City College and earned his master’s in fine arts at the University of Delaware's Professional Theatre Training Program.

