Liat Krawczyk

Aug 18, 2025

Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686Liat Krawczyk, a former senior adviser on the CHIPS for America strategy team at the U.S. Department of Commerce, has been named the inaugural executive director of the NJ AI Hub, which brings together academia, government and industry to foster innovation in artificial intelligence in New Jersey. Princeton University is one of four founding partners of the Hub, along with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Microsoft and CoreWeave. Before joining Commerce, she co-led Cyber NYC, a $100 million public-private initiative to grow the cybersecurity sector. Following that, she spearheaded economic mobility and workforce efforts at the NYC Economic Development Corp. Krawczyk has also served as head of strategy for a machine learning startup and founded an international education nonprofit.

She holds an M.A. from American University and a B.A. from Macaulay Honors College at The City University of New York.

