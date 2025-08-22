Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Michael Stedelin

Aug 22, 2025

Michael StedelinMichael StedelinMichael Stedelin has been named assistant vice president for research strategic planning and solution development at Penn State University. In this role, Stedelin will provide senior leadership in integrating mission planning, systems and solutions within the research domain so that organizational capabilities are prioritized, adopted and scaled effectively to meet the University’s research goals. 

Stedelin holds a bachelor’s degree in computer management information systems and an MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Suggested for You
Dr. Adriel A. Hilton
On the Move
Adriel A. Hilton
Dr. Ty Hawkins
On the Move
Ty Hawkins
Dr. Aarti Dhupelia
On the Move
Aarti Dhupelia
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Related Stories
Dr. Adriel A. Hilton
On the Move
Adriel A. Hilton
Dr. Ty Hawkins
On the Move
Ty Hawkins
Dr. Aarti Dhupelia
On the Move
Aarti Dhupelia
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Faculty Hiring Announcement
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Dean, Faculty of Law
BIPOC Executive Search Inc.
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Theory
Princeton University- UCHV
Austin Community College
Program Coordinator for Education
American Academy of Arts and Sciences
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers