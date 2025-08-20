Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Ty Hawkins

Aug 20, 2025

Dr. Ty HawkinsDr. Ty HawkinsTy Hawkins has been named associate dean for academic programs at Oklahoma State University. He most recently held the position of director for the University of Central Arkansas’ School of Language and Literature.

In his new role, Hawkins will be responsible for overseeing curriculum development, program assessment and accreditation processes for OSU’s largest academic college. 

A native of Missouri, Hawkins earned degrees in English and Spanish from Saint Louis University and Westminster College. He is a scholar of American literature who specializes in 20th- and 21st-century texts.

Suggested for You
Dr. Aarti Dhupelia
On the Move
Aarti Dhupelia
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Anne Cizmar Photo Header 1
On the Move
Anne M. Cizmar
Dr. Philip Cavalier
On the Move
Philip Cavalier
Related Stories
Dr. Aarti Dhupelia
On the Move
Aarti Dhupelia
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Anne Cizmar Photo Header 1
On the Move
Anne M. Cizmar
Dr. Philip Cavalier
On the Move
Philip Cavalier
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor, Geophysics
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Faculty Hiring Announcement
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Program Coordinator for Education
American Academy of Arts and Sciences
Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Theory
Princeton University- UCHV
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers